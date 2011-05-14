Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1652 AT "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,48 g
- Diameter 22,5 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1652
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1652 "Portrait with Crown" with mark AT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 51,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
18294 $
Price in auction currency 51000 PLN
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
3750 $
Price in auction currency 3750 USD
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price
—
