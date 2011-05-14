Ducat 1652 AT "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1652 "Portrait with Crown" with mark AT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 51,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

