Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1652 AT "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1652 AT "Portrait with Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1652 AT "Portrait with Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 22,5 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1652
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1652 "Portrait with Crown" with mark AT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 51,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
Poland Ducat 1652 AT "Portrait with Crown" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland Ducat 1652 AT "Portrait with Crown" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
18294 $
Price in auction currency 51000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1652 AT "Portrait with Crown" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Ducat 1652 AT "Portrait with Crown" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
3750 $
Price in auction currency 3750 USD
Poland Ducat 1652 AT "Portrait with Crown" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ducat 1652 AT "Portrait with Crown" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1652 AT "Portrait with Crown" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland Ducat 1652 AT "Portrait with Crown" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1652 AT "Portrait with Crown" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Ducat 1652 AT "Portrait with Crown" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1652 "Portrait with Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

