3 Groszy (Trojak) 1652 "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1652 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 460 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 38,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2016.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4) VF (3) No grade (2)