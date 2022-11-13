Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1652 "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1652 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1652 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1652
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1652 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 460 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 38,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2016.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
5305 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3006 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1652 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

