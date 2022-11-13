Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1652 "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1652
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1652 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 460 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 38,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
5305 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3006 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
