2 Ducat 1652 AT "Type 1652-1661" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1652 with mark AT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 195,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.

