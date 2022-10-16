Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1652 AT "Type 1652-1661" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1652 AT "Type 1652-1661" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Ducat 1652 AT "Type 1652-1661" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,98 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1652
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1652 with mark AT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 195,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
46815 $
Price in auction currency 195000 PLN
Poland 2 Ducat 1652 AT at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 2 Ducat 1652 AT at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
30881 $
Price in auction currency 152500 PLN
Poland 2 Ducat 1652 AT at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 2 Ducat 1652 AT at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1652 AT at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1652 AT at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Poland 2 Ducat 1652 AT at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1652 AT at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Poland 2 Ducat 1652 AT at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1652 AT at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 2 Ducat 1652 AT at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1652 AT at auction Naumann - September 1, 2013
Seller Naumann
Date September 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1652 AT at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1652 AT at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1652 AT at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1652 AT at auction UBS - September 10, 2000
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2000
Condition VF
Seller WCN
Date June 19, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1652 AT at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 2 Ducat 1652 AT at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

