Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat 1652 AT "Type 1652-1661" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 6,98 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1652
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1652 with mark AT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 195,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
46815 $
Price in auction currency 195000 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
30881 $
Price in auction currency 152500 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Naumann
Date September 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
