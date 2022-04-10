Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 CG "Type 1651-1652" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 with mark CG. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 757 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2) No grade (1)