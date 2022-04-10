Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 CG "Type 1651-1652" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 with mark CG. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 757 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2022.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
7980 $
Price in auction currency 34000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
7032 $
Price in auction currency 23000 PLN
Seller GGN
Date April 15, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
