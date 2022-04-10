Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 CG "Type 1651-1652" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 CG "Type 1651-1652" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 CG "Type 1651-1652" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 28 - 28,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1652
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 with mark CG. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 757 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2022.

  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (2)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 CG at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
7980 $
Price in auction currency 34000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
7032 $
Price in auction currency 23000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 CG at auction GGN - April 15, 2000
Seller GGN
Date April 15, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

