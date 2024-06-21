Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 18,5 - 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1652
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 394 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 415 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 610 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
