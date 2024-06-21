Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 18,5 - 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1652
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 394 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.

Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 415 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 610 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1652 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search