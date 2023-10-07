Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pultorak 1652 "Lithuania". Inscription "06" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Variety: Inscription "06"
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,09 g
- Diameter 18 - 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Pultorak
- Year 1652
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1652 "Lithuania". Inscription "06". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 331 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 8,100. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
323 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
687 $
Price in auction currency 3100 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 17, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
