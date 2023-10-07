Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pultorak 1652 "Lithuania". Inscription "06" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Variety: Inscription "06"

Obverse Pultorak 1652 "Lithuania" Inscription "06" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Pultorak 1652 "Lithuania" Inscription "06" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,09 g
  • Diameter 18 - 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Pultorak
  • Year 1652
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1652 "Lithuania". Inscription "06". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 331 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 8,100. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.

Poland Pultorak 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
323 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1652 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
687 $
Price in auction currency 3100 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1652 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 17, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 17, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price

