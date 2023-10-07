Pultorak 1652 "Lithuania". Inscription "06" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1652 "Lithuania". Inscription "06". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 331 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 8,100. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.

