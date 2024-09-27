Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1652 (Poland, John II Casimir)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1652 . This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.
