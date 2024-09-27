Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020

Denar 1652 (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Denar 1652 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Denar 1652 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,53 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1652
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1652 . This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

