Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Silver coins Denar of John II Casimir - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

Denar 1652-1653

Year Mark Description Kopicki Sales Sales
1652 R7 0 11653 R7 0 6
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir All Polish coins Polish coins Denar Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search