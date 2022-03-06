Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1653 (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,53 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1653
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1653 . This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 595 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- PDA & PGN (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1115 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1166 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1653 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
