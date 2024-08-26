Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1653

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
Reverse 5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ducat 1653 AT Portrait with Crown
Reverse Ducat 1653 AT Portrait with Crown
Ducat 1653 AT Portrait with Crown
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ducat 1653 MW Portrait with wreath
Reverse Ducat 1653 MW Portrait with wreath
Ducat 1653 MW Portrait with wreath
Average price 21000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Ducat 1653 GR Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1653 GR Danzig
Ducat 1653 GR Danzig
Average price 6400 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse Ducat 1653 HIL Torun
Reverse Ducat 1653 HIL Torun
Ducat 1653 HIL Torun
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
Reverse 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
Average price
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1/2 Ducat 1653 MW
Reverse 1/2 Ducat 1653 MW
1/2 Ducat 1653 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW
Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 50
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW
Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW MW divided
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 AT Round shield
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 AT Round shield
Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 AT Round shield
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 AT Straight shield
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 AT Straight shield
Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 AT Straight shield
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL Torun
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL Torun
Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL Torun
Average price 880 $
Sales
0 49
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1653 GR Danzig
Reverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1653 GR Danzig
2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1653 GR Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1653 GR Danzig
Reverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1653 GR Danzig
2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1653 GR Danzig One-sided strike of reverse
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1653 Lithuania
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1653 Lithuania
Schilling (Szelag) 1653 Lithuania
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 70
Obverse Denar 1653
Reverse Denar 1653
Denar 1653
Average price 910 $
Sales
0 6

Donative coins

Obverse 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig Gold
Average price 48000 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 79000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 22000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 60000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 33000 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 36000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 58000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
Average price 15000 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 27000 $
Sales
0 3
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search