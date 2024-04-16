Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 AT "Round shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 AT "Round shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 AT "Round shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1653
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 "Round shield" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 758 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2022.

Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1185 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
621 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 AT "Round shield" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 AT "Round shield" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 AT "Round shield" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 AT "Round shield" at auction GGN - March 18, 2004
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 AT "Round shield" at auction GGN - March 18, 2004
Seller GGN
Date March 18, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
