Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 AT "Round shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 "Round shield" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 758 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (3) VF (5) No grade (1)