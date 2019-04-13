Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1653 GR "Danzig". One-sided strike of reverse (Poland, John II Casimir)
Variety: One-sided strike of reverse
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 19 - 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz)
- Year 1653
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1653 "Danzig" with mark GR. One-sided strike of reverse. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Seller GGN
Date April 12, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1653 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
