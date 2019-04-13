Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1653 GR "Danzig". One-sided strike of reverse (Poland, John II Casimir)

Variety: One-sided strike of reverse

Obverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1653 GR "Danzig" One-sided strike of reverse - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1653 GR "Danzig" One-sided strike of reverse - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 19 - 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz)
  • Year 1653
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1653 "Danzig" with mark GR. One-sided strike of reverse. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1653 GR "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1653 GR "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1653 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1653 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1653 GR "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 12, 1997
Seller GGN
Date April 12, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 1994
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1653 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1653 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search