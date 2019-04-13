2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1653 GR "Danzig". One-sided strike of reverse (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1653 "Danzig" with mark GR. One-sided strike of reverse. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (1)