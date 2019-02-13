Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW. MW divided (Poland, John II Casimir)
Variety: MW divided
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 27 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1653
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 with mark MW. MW divided. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 687 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,400. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
