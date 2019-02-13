Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW. MW divided (Poland, John II Casimir)

Variety: MW divided

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW MW divided - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW MW divided - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1653
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 with mark MW. MW divided. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 687 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,400. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
