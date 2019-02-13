Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW. MW divided (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 with mark MW. MW divided. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 687 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,400. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Сondition XF (1)