Schilling (Szelag) 1653 "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1653 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1042 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 255. Bidding took place January 2, 2021.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (2) XF (37) VF (8) F (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (4) MS61 (3) Service NGC (8) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

Coins.ee (4)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (5)

Janas (2)

Marciniak (11)

Niemczyk (2)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (9)

Numision (2)

PDA & PGN (1)

Rzeszowski DA (6)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (2)

WAG (2)

WCN (9)

WDA - MiM (5)

Wójcicki (5)