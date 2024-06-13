Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Schilling (Szelag) 1653 "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1653 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1653 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,53 g
  • Diameter 15 - 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1653
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1653 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1042 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 255. Bidding took place January 2, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (5)
  • Janas (2)
  • Marciniak (11)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (9)
  • Numision (2)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (9)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 38 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1653 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1653 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1653 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1653 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1653 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1653 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1653 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1653 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1653 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1653 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1653 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1653 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1653 "Lithuania" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1653 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1653 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1653 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1653 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1653 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1653 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
