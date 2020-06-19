Ducat 1653 MW "Portrait with wreath" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1653 "Portrait with wreath" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 85,000. Bidding took place June 19, 2020.

