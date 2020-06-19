Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1653 MW "Portrait with wreath" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,48 g
- Diameter 22 - 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1653
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1653 "Portrait with wreath" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 85,000. Bidding took place June 19, 2020.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
- Otto Helbing (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
21405 $
Price in auction currency 85000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
5058 $
Price in auction currency 21000 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1653 "Portrait with wreath", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search