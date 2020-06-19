Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1653 MW "Portrait with wreath" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1653 MW "Portrait with wreath" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1653 MW "Portrait with wreath" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 22 - 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1653
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1653 "Portrait with wreath" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 85,000. Bidding took place June 19, 2020.

Poland Ducat 1653 MW "Portrait with wreath" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
21405 $
Price in auction currency 85000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
5058 $
Price in auction currency 21000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1653 MW "Portrait with wreath" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1653 "Portrait with wreath", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1653 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
