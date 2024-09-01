Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1653 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 19 - 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz)
- Year 1653
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
