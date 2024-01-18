Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 AT "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 28 - 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1653
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 "Straight shield" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 226 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,950. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.
