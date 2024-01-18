Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 AT "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 AT "Straight shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 AT "Straight shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1653
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 "Straight shield" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 226 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,950. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • GGN (3)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • NUMIS Klitończyk (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (8)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 AT "Straight shield" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - June 2, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 AT "Straight shield" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 AT "Straight shield" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 AT "Straight shield" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 AT "Straight shield" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 AT "Straight shield" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 AT "Straight shield" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 AT "Straight shield" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 "Straight shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search