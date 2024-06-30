Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 27 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1653
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1168 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
