Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1653
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1168 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 MW at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

