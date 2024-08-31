Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1653 HIL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1653 "Torun" with mark HIL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint
