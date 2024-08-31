Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1653 HIL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1653 HIL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1653 HIL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,45 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1653
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1653 "Torun" with mark HIL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
Poland Ducat 1653 HIL "Torun" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1653 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
