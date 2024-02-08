Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 "Torun" with mark HIL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 815 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

