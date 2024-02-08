Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 29 - 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1653
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 "Torun" with mark HIL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 815 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Berk (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (12)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL "Torun" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
1004 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1071 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL "Torun" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL "Torun" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL "Torun" at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL "Torun" at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL "Torun" at auction Berk - June 22, 2023
Seller Berk
Date June 22, 2023
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL "Torun" at auction Dorotheum - May 12, 2023
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL "Torun" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL "Torun" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL "Torun" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL "Torun" at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL "Torun" at auction Numis Poland - November 21, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL "Torun" at auction Numis Poland - November 21, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1653 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ort (18 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search