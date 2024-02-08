Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 HIL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 29 - 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1653
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 "Torun" with mark HIL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 815 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
1004 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Berk
Date June 22, 2023
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1653 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
