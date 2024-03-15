Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1653 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Solidus Numismatik
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,49 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1653
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1653 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 70,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9252 $
Price in auction currency 36500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3365 $
Price in auction currency 14500 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
