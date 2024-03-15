Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1653 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1653 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1653 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Solidus Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1653
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1653 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 70,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Ducat 1653 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ducat 1653 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9252 $
Price in auction currency 36500 PLN
Poland Ducat 1653 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Ducat 1653 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3365 $
Price in auction currency 14500 PLN
Poland Ducat 1653 GR "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Ducat 1653 GR "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1653 GR "Danzig" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1653 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Ducat 1653 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1653 GR "Danzig" at auction CNG - January 14, 2020
Seller CNG
Date January 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1653 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland Ducat 1653 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1653 GR "Danzig" at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 28, 2018
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1653 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Ducat 1653 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1653 GR "Danzig" at auction Spink - June 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1653 GR "Danzig" at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1653 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland Ducat 1653 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1653 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland Ducat 1653 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1653 GR "Danzig" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Poland Ducat 1653 GR "Danzig" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1653 GR "Danzig" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1653 GR "Danzig" at auction UBS - January 26, 2004
Seller UBS
Date January 26, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1653 GR "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Ducat 1653 GR "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1653 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1653 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search