Ducat 1653 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1653 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 70,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

