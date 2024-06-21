Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1652 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1652 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1652 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1652
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1652 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 68,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland Ducat 1652 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16830 $
Price in auction currency 68000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1652 GR "Danzig" at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
7200 $
Price in auction currency 7200 USD
Poland Ducat 1652 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1652 GR "Danzig" at auction Janas - March 10, 2018
Seller Janas
Date March 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1652 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
