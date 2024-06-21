Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1652 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,49 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1652
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1652 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 68,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Janas (1)
- Künker (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16830 $
Price in auction currency 68000 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
7200 $
Price in auction currency 7200 USD
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1652 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search