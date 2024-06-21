Ducat 1652 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1652 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 68,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)