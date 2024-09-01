Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 AT "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 AT "Straight shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 AT "Straight shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1652
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 "Straight shield" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 313 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place June 19, 1999.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 19, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 "Straight shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

Category
Year
Search