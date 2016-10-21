Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Ducat 1652 AT (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 17,40 g
- Diameter 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 5 Ducat
- Year 1652
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1652 with mark AT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 330,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.
