Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Ducat 1652 AT (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 5 Ducat 1652 AT - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 5 Ducat 1652 AT - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 17,40 g
  • Diameter 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 5 Ducat
  • Year 1652
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1652 with mark AT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 330,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

Poland 5 Ducat 1652 AT at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 5 Ducat 1652 AT at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
93243 $
Price in auction currency 370000 PLN
Poland 5 Ducat 1652 AT at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Poland 5 Ducat 1652 AT at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Ducat 1652 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

