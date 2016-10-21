5 Ducat 1652 AT (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1652 with mark AT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 330,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

Сondition F (2)