6 Groszy (Szostak) 1652 "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1652 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 70,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Сondition VF (6) G (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)