Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1652 "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1652 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1652 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,8 g
  • Diameter 26,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1652
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1652 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 70,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
5859 $
Price in auction currency 26000 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Rauch - December 9, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
9126 $
Price in auction currency 38000 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition G
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1652 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

