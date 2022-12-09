Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1652 "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,8 g
- Diameter 26,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1652
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1652 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 70,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
5859 $
Price in auction currency 26000 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
9126 $
Price in auction currency 38000 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
