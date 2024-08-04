5 Ducat 1652 "Type 1651-1652" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1652 . This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 761 sold at the Otto Helbing auction for Mark 855. Bidding took place April 24, 1904.

