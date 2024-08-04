Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Ducat 1652 "Type 1651-1652" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Otto Helbing
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 17,40 g
- Diameter 43 - 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 5 Ducat
- Year 1652
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1652 . This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 761 sold at the Otto Helbing auction for Mark 855. Bidding took place April 24, 1904.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Otto Helbing (1)
