Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Ducat 1652 "Type 1651-1652" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 5 Ducat 1652 "Type 1651-1652" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 5 Ducat 1652 "Type 1651-1652" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Otto Helbing

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 17,40 g
  • Diameter 43 - 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 5 Ducat
  • Year 1652
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1652 . This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 761 sold at the Otto Helbing auction for Mark 855. Bidding took place April 24, 1904.

Poland 5 Ducat 1652 at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Ducat 1652 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1652
