Pultorak 1652 "Lithuania". Inscription "60" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Variety: Inscription "60"
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,09 g
- Diameter 18 - 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Pultorak
- Year 1652
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1652 "Lithuania". Inscription "60". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2516 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
641 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
