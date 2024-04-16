Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pultorak 1652 "Lithuania". Inscription "60" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Variety: Inscription "60"

Obverse Pultorak 1652 "Lithuania" Inscription "60" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Pultorak 1652 "Lithuania" Inscription "60" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,09 g
  • Diameter 18 - 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Pultorak
  • Year 1652
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1652 "Lithuania". Inscription "60". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2516 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland Pultorak 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
641 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Pultorak 1652 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

