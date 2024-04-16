Pultorak 1652 "Lithuania". Inscription "60" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1652 "Lithuania". Inscription "60". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2516 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)