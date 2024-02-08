Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 19 - 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz)
  • Year 1652
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 259 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place June 20, 2011.

Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 GR "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 GR "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 GR "Danzig" at auction Kroha - February 17, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date February 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 20, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 GR "Danzig" at auction GGN - September 21, 1996
Seller GGN
Date September 21, 1996
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1992
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1991
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

