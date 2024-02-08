Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 19 - 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz)
- Year 1652
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date September 21, 1996
Condition No grade
Selling price
