2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 259 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place June 20, 2011.

Сondition XF (2) VF (11) F (1) No grade (1)