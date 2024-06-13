Double Denar 1652 "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1652 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2021.

Сondition XF (12) VF (11) No grade (5)

Seller All companies

Coins.ee (1)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (6)

Niemczyk (1)

Numedux (1)

Numisbalt (6)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Stary Sklep (4)

WAG (2)

WCN (3)

WDA - MiM (1)