Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Double Denar 1652 "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,4 g
- Diameter 12 - 14 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Double Denar
- Year 1652
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1652 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coins.ee (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (6)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Denar 1652 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search