Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Double Denar 1652 "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Double Denar 1652 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Double Denar 1652 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,4 g
  • Diameter 12 - 14 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Double Denar
  • Year 1652
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1652 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2021.

Poland Double Denar 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Poland Double Denar 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Poland Double Denar 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Double Denar 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Double Denar 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Double Denar 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Double Denar 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Double Denar 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Double Denar 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Double Denar 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Double Denar 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Double Denar 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Double Denar 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Double Denar 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Double Denar 1652 "Lithuania" at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Double Denar 1652 "Lithuania" at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Double Denar 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Double Denar 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - March 13, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date March 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Double Denar 1652 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Double Denar 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Denar 1652 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

