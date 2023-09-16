Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 AT "Round shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 28 - 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1652
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 "Round shield" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1762 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place September 9, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
4360 $
Price in auction currency 19000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1199 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
