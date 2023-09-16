Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 AT "Round shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 AT "Round shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 AT "Round shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1652
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 "Round shield" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1762 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place September 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (6)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 AT "Round shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 AT "Round shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
4360 $
Price in auction currency 19000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 AT "Round shield" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 AT "Round shield" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1199 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 AT "Round shield" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 AT "Round shield" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 AT "Round shield" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 AT "Round shield" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 AT "Round shield" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 AT "Round shield" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1993
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 "Round shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

