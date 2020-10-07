Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 MW (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 19 - 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz)
  • Year 1652
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2515 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1314 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 MW at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 MW at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
1603 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
