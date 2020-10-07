2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 MW (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2515 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (2)