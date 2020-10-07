Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 MW (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 19 - 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz)
- Year 1652
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2515 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- WCN (3)
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1314 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
1603 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
