2 Ducat 1652 MW "Type 1651-1659" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1652 with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 130,000. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.

