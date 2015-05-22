Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat 1652 MW "Type 1651-1659" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 6,98 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1652
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1652 with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 130,000. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
35229 $
Price in auction currency 130000 PLN
Seller Aurea
Date December 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
26734 $
Price in auction currency 600000 CZK
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Ducat 1652 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search