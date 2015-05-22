Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1652 MW "Type 1651-1659" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1652 MW "Type 1651-1659" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Ducat 1652 MW "Type 1651-1659" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,98 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1652
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1652 with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 130,000. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.

Poland 2 Ducat 1652 MW at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
35229 $
Price in auction currency 130000 PLN
Poland 2 Ducat 1652 MW at auction Aurea - December 6, 2014
Seller Aurea
Date December 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
26734 $
Price in auction currency 600000 CZK
Poland 2 Ducat 1652 MW at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1652 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search