Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 28 - 31 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1652
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 573 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3213 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date September 21, 1996
Condition No grade
Selling price
