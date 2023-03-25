Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 573 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.

