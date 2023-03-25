Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 28 - 31 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1652
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 573 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3213 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
3853 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 GR "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 GR "Danzig" at auction GGN - September 21, 1996
Seller GGN
Date September 21, 1996
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 GR "Danzig" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

All companies 421
Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1652 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ort (18 Groszy)
