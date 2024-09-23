Ducat 1652 MW "Portrait with wreath" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1652 "Portrait with wreath" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 145,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Сondition UNC (4) No grade (1)