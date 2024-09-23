Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1652 MW "Portrait with wreath" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1652 "Portrait with wreath" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 145,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
38166 $
Price in auction currency 145000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
27588 $
Price in auction currency 110000 PLN
Seller GGN
Date October 21, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
For the sale of Ducat 1652 "Portrait with wreath", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
