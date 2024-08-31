Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1660

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
Reverse 5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Ducat 1660 TLB
Reverse 2 Ducat 1660 TLB
2 Ducat 1660 TLB
Average price 24000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 2 Ducat 1660 GBA
Reverse 2 Ducat 1660 GBA
2 Ducat 1660 GBA
Average price 95000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Ducat 1660 TT
Reverse 2 Ducat 1660 TT
2 Ducat 1660 TT
Average price 18000 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 2 Ducat 1660 HDL Torun
Reverse 2 Ducat 1660 HDL Torun
2 Ducat 1660 HDL Torun
Average price 26000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Ducat 1660 TLB Portrait with Crown
Reverse Ducat 1660 TLB Portrait with Crown
Ducat 1660 TLB Portrait with Crown
Average price 110000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Ducat 1660 DL Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1660 DL Danzig
Ducat 1660 DL Danzig
Average price 6600 $
Sales
0 71
Obverse Ducat 1660 HDL Torun
Reverse Ducat 1660 HDL Torun
Ducat 1660 HDL Torun
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
Reverse 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
Average price
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1/2 Ducat 1660 TLB
Reverse 1/2 Ducat 1660 TLB
1/2 Ducat 1660 TLB
Average price 7800 $
Sales
0 8

Silver coins (John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 GBA Straight shield
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 GBA Straight shield
Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 GBA Straight shield
Average price 6800 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 Elbing
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 Elbing
Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 Elbing
Average price 4500 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL Danzig
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL Danzig
Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL Danzig
Average price 520 $
Sales
0 120
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 HDL Torun
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 HDL Torun
Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 HDL Torun
Average price 630 $
Sales
0 55
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT Bust in a circle frame
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 60
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB Bust in a circle frame
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 116
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 GBA Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 GBA Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 GBA Bust in a circle frame
Average price 510 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB Bust without circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB Bust without circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB Bust without circle frame
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1660 TT
Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1660 TT
3 Kreuzer 1660 TT
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 5

Copper coins

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB Crown Boratynka
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB Crown Boratynka
Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB Crown Boratynka
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 89
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB Lithuanian Boratynka
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB Lithuanian Boratynka
Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB Lithuanian Boratynka
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 10

Silver coins (Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1660 Krakow Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1660 Krakow Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1660 Krakow Mint Date error
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 2

Donative coins

Obverse 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig Gold
Average price 48000 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 10 Ducat 1660 h Iun Donative Danzig
Reverse 10 Ducat 1660 h Iun Donative Danzig
10 Ducat 1660 h Iun Donative Danzig
Average price 4900 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 79000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 6 Ducat 1660 IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 6 Ducat 1660 IH Donative Danzig
6 Ducat 1660 IH Donative Danzig Gold
Average price 61000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 6 Ducat 1660 IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 6 Ducat 1660 IH Donative Danzig
6 Ducat 1660 IH Donative Danzig Silver
Average price 5700 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 22000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 60000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 33000 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 36000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 58000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
Average price 15000 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 27000 $
Sales
0 3
