Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,72 g
  • Diameter 29 - 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1660
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Torun" with mark HDL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 6,750. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 HDL "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1166 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 HDL "Torun" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1352 $
Price in auction currency 5400 PLN
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 HDL "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 HDL "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 HDL "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 HDL "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 HDL "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 HDL "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 HDL "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 HDL "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

