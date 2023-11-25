Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Torun" with mark HDL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 6,750. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.

