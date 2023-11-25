Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,72 g
- Diameter 29 - 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1660
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Torun" with mark HDL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 6,750. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.
