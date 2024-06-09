Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1660
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 260 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place November 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • Janas (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (19)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • Numedux (8)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Numision (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (10)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stare Monety (7)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WCN (25)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (6)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 270 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 20, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 "Bust in a circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

