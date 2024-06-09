Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,48 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1660
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 260 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place November 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 "Bust in a circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
