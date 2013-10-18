Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 10 Ducat 1660 h Iun "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 26,57 g
- Diameter 49 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 10 Ducat
- Year 1660
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 10 Ducat 1660 "Danzig" with mark h Iun. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 64,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.
Сondition
