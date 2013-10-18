Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 10 Ducat 1660 h Iun "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Donative 10 Ducat 1660 h Iun "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Donative 10 Ducat 1660 h Iun "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 26,57 g
  • Diameter 49 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 10 Ducat
  • Year 1660
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 10 Ducat 1660 "Danzig" with mark h Iun. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 64,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Poland 10 Ducat 1660 h Iun "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Ducat 1660 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

