Donative 10 Ducat 1660 h Iun "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 10 Ducat 1660 "Danzig" with mark h Iun. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 64,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Сondition XF (1)