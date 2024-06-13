Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 170,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) XF (6) VF (10) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU53 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (5)

Seller All companies

GGN (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (5)

Niemczyk (8)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

WCN (5)