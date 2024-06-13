Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,72 g
- Diameter 30 - 31 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1660
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 170,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1372 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 6250 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
12
