Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,72 g
  • Diameter 30 - 31 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1660
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 170,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • WCN (5)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1372 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 6250 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Elbing" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Elbing" at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Elbing" at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 19, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

