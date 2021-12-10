Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1660 TLB "Type 1652-1661" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1660 TLB "Type 1652-1661" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Ducat 1660 TLB "Type 1652-1661" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,98 g
  • Diameter 27 - 28 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1660
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1660 with mark TLB. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 195,000. Bidding took place December 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 2 Ducat 1660 TLB at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland 2 Ducat 1660 TLB at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
47811 $
Price in auction currency 195000 PLN
Poland 2 Ducat 1660 TLB at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 2 Ducat 1660 TLB at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
17219 $
Price in auction currency 67000 PLN
Poland 2 Ducat 1660 TLB at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Ducat 1660 TLB at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1660 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1660 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 2 Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search