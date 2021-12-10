2 Ducat 1660 TLB "Type 1652-1661" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1660 with mark TLB. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 195,000. Bidding took place December 10, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (2)