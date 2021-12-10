Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat 1660 TLB "Type 1652-1661" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 6,98 g
- Diameter 27 - 28 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1660
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1660 with mark TLB. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 195,000. Bidding took place December 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Künker (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
47811 $
Price in auction currency 195000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
17219 $
Price in auction currency 67000 PLN
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Ducat 1660 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search