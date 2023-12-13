Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat 1660 TT "Type 1654-1667" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 6,97 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1660
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1660 with mark TT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 34,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2023.
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
38849 $
Price in auction currency 34000 CHF
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
17679 $
Price in auction currency 14500 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 3, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Ducat 1660 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
