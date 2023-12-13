2 Ducat 1660 TT "Type 1654-1667" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1660 with mark TT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 34,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (6) XF (10) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (2)