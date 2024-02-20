6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust without circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 "Bust without circle frame" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2484 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition AU (1) XF (6) VF (6) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)