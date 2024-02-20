Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust without circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust without circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust without circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1660
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 "Bust without circle frame" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2484 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust without circle frame" at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 20, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust without circle frame" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust without circle frame" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust without circle frame" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust without circle frame" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust without circle frame" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust without circle frame" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust without circle frame" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust without circle frame" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust without circle frame" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust without circle frame" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust without circle frame" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust without circle frame" at auction GGN - October 23, 2004
Seller GGN
Date October 23, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust without circle frame" at auction GGN - April 17, 2004
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TLB "Bust without circle frame" at auction GGN - April 15, 2000
Seller GGN
Date April 15, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 "Bust without circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

