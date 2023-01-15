Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 6 Ducat 1660 IH "Danzig". Gold (Poland, John II Casimir)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Donative 6 Ducat 1660 IH "Danzig" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Donative 6 Ducat 1660 IH "Danzig" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 20,32 g
  • Diameter 42 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Ducat
  • Year 1660
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 6 Ducat 1660 "Danzig" with mark IH. Gold. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 260,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Poland 6 Ducat 1660 IH "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
55000 $
Price in auction currency 55000 USD
Poland 6 Ducat 1660 IH "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
61439 $
Price in auction currency 210000 PLN
Poland 6 Ducat 1660 IH "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Ducat 1660 IH "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Ducat 1660 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

