Donative 6 Ducat 1660 IH "Danzig". Gold (Poland, John II Casimir)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 6 Ducat 1660 "Danzig" with mark IH. Gold. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 260,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

