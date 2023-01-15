Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 6 Ducat 1660 IH "Danzig". Gold (Poland, John II Casimir)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 20,32 g
- Diameter 42 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Ducat
- Year 1660
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 6 Ducat 1660 "Danzig" with mark IH. Gold. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 260,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
55000 $
Price in auction currency 55000 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
61439 $
Price in auction currency 210000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
