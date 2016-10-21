1/2 Ducat 1660 TLB "Type 1660-1662" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Ducat 1660 with mark TLB. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 467 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 40,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2015.

Сondition XF (5) VF (3) Other filters Coins from collections (1)