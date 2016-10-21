Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Ducat 1660 TLB "Type 1660-1662" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 1,74 g
- Diameter 16 - 17 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 1/2 Ducat
- Year 1660
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Ducat 1660 with mark TLB. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 467 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 40,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2015.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
7560 $
Price in auction currency 30000 PLN
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
5000 $
Price in auction currency 5000 USD
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Ducat 1660 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
