Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Ducat 1660 TLB "Type 1660-1662" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 1/2 Ducat 1660 TLB "Type 1660-1662" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 1/2 Ducat 1660 TLB "Type 1660-1662" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 1,74 g
  • Diameter 16 - 17 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 1/2 Ducat
  • Year 1660
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Ducat 1660 with mark TLB. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 467 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 40,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2015.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (3)
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1660 TLB at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1660 TLB at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
7560 $
Price in auction currency 30000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1660 TLB at auction CNG - January 6, 2016
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
5000 $
Price in auction currency 5000 USD
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1660 TLB at auction Künker - March 15, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1660 TLB at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1660 TLB at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1660 TLB at auction UBS - September 10, 2000
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Ducat 1660 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

