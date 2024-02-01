Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat 1660 GBA "Type 1652-1661" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1660 with mark GBA. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4403 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 95,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Stack's (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Ducat 1660 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search