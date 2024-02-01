Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1660 GBA "Type 1652-1661" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1660 GBA "Type 1652-1661" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Ducat 1660 GBA "Type 1652-1661" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,98 g
  • Diameter 28 - 28,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1660
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lviv
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1660 with mark GBA. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4403 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 95,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

Poland 2 Ducat 1660 GBA at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1660 GBA at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
95000 $
Price in auction currency 95000 USD

