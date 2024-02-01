2 Ducat 1660 GBA "Type 1652-1661" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1660 with mark GBA. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4403 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 95,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (1)