Ducat 1660 TLB "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,48 g
- Diameter 22 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1660
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1660 "Portrait with Crown" with mark TLB. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 340,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
