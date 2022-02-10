3 Kreuzer 1660 TT (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Kreuzer 1660 with mark TT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Opole Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1301 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) F (2) No grade (1)