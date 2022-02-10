Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Kreuzer 1660 TT (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1660 TT - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1660 TT - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,67 g
  • Diameter 20 - 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1660
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Opole
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Kreuzer 1660 with mark TT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Opole Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1301 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1660 TT at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1660 TT at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2541 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1660 TT at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1660 TT at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
710 $
Price in auction currency 2700 PLN
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1660 TT at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1660 TT at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1660 TT at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1660 TT at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1660 TT at auction GGN - February 23, 1991
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1660 TT at auction GGN - February 23, 1991
Seller GGN
Date February 23, 1991
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1660 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1660 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search