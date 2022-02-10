Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Kreuzer 1660 TT (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,67 g
- Diameter 20 - 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1660
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Opole
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Kreuzer 1660 with mark TT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Opole Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1301 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2541 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
710 $
Price in auction currency 2700 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
