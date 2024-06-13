Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,72 g
  • Diameter 28 - 31 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1660
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Danzig" with mark DL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.

  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GGN (9)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Janas (3)
  • Marciniak (21)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numedux (3)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numision (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (13)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (35)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (8)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
368 $
Price in auction currency 1450 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Spink - January 15, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

