Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Danzig" with mark DL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.

