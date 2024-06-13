Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,72 g
- Diameter 28 - 31 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1660
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Danzig" with mark DL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
368 $
Price in auction currency 1450 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1660 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
