Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,34 g
- Diameter 15 - 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1660
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow, Ujazdow
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1660 "Crown Boratynka" with mark TLB. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Ujazdow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place November 6, 2022.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
