Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,34 g
  • Diameter 15 - 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1660
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow, Ujazdow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1660 "Crown Boratynka" with mark TLB. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Ujazdow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place November 6, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (14)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (9)
  • Janas (2)
  • Marciniak (24)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (7)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (7)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stare Monety (7)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1660 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1660 "Crown Boratynka", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1660 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search