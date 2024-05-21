Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 25 - 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1660
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark TT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - June 2, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - June 2, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 21, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 20, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 "Bust in a circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

