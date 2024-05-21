Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,48 g
- Diameter 25 - 27 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1660
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark TT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
