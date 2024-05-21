6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 TT "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1660 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark TT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (2) XF (27) VF (19) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (1)

GGN (2)

Katz (1)

Marciniak (5)

Niemczyk (2)

Numedux (8)

NUMIS Klitończyk (1)

Numisbalt (6)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rzeszowski DA (9)

Solidus Numismatik (2)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (4)

WCN (8)

WDA - MiM (7)

Wójcicki (1)